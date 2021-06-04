10,787 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 26,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

