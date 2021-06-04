$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,325.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,271.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $838.09 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,470.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

