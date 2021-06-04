$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

MCO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

