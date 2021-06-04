0xcert Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $33,657.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

