$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.