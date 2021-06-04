$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Avaya reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

