$0.61 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

