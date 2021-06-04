$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

