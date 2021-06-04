$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

