-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.49). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 2,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,105. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

