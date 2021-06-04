-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Talend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Talend by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLND stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.16. 163,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,873. Talend has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

