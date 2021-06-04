$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

