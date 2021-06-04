-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,092. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.50. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

