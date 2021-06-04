-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,807. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

