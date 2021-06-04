-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 570,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,711. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

