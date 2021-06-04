$0.03 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 2,673,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,012. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $5,610,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

