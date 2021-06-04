$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

