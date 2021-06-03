Zoracles Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $557.57 or 0.01435423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $319,906.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00326612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00225153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.01192559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.75 or 1.00186234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

