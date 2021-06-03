Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $456.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $456.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.36.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $327.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

