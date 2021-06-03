Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 57% Over Last Week

Zoo Token (CURRENCY:ZOOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zoo Token has a market cap of $8.94 million and $1.82 million worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 57% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Zoo Token Coin Profile

Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio

