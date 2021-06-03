Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ZIX by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 178,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 83,378 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZIX by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

