Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

ZBH stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

