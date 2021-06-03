Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.97. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,580%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

