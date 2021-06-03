ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $4.84 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $27,451.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00070238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00286117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00196216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.69 or 0.01202959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,045.16 or 1.00861173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033910 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

