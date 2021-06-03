Zilla (ZLA) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $243,281.91 and $4,480.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.