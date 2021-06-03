Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research firms have commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,212,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

