Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Buy”

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

