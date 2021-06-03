Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 67,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

