Zacks Investment Research Lowers The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $524.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

