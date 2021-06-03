Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Hold

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

