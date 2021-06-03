Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of NYSE CNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a current ratio of 726.28. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

