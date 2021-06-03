Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Perion Network stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $539.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

