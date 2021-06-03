Zacks Investment Research Downgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of LDI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

