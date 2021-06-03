Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $448,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

