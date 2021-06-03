Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

BioLineRx stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

