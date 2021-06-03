Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $171.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.46 million and the lowest is $166.50 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $689.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.74 million to $716.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $725.44 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

