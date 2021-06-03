Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.95. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

