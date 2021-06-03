Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

GLOG stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.66%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $14,694,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $14,181,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $11,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13,393.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,573 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

