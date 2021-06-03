Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

EMN stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.