Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.03). comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

