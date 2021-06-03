Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million.

WIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 609.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 384,256 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $6,855,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $27,900,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

