Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

