Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,230. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

