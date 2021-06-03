Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

