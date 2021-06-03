Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Safehold posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.21. 112,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,248. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of -0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,784 and have sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

