Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.23. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.