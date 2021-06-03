Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

