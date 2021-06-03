Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

APOG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 89,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

