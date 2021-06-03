Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $534.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $546.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 273,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.