Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.05. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.99. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

